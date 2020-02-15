Tom Holland reveals his life lessons revolving around social media

Tom Holland partook in an interview alongside Chris Pratt nearing the release of their Pixar collaboration. During the course of the interview, the Spider-Man star shed some light on the life lessons he acquired over the years.

During an interview, an E News reporter asked Tom, “What’s the one thing in the technology world you wish we could get rid of?" Without a single moment of buffering, Holland revealed it would be "Instagram,” the star continued, stating, "I don't have Instagram right now.”

Contemplating upon his choices, the star revealed his thought process behind the decision. He went on to say, "It was taking over my life, and I was becoming obsessed by it. Like, 'How many likes did I get?' and 'What did people say about my picture?' and who's doing this and who's doing that. I found myself focusing more on my Instagram life than I was on my real life."

"And now that I've taken a step back and I've started to focus on Tom and the future of what Tom is gonna be, I have—I'm talking about myself in the third person, I sound like such a dick, but you know what I mean. I'm just working on myself, and I feel really great for it," he added.

Tom explained, "I think you use it as a distraction to distract yourself from things you don't want to face in life," he said, "so when you step up and face them, you can get over them and you become happier."