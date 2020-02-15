Harry and Meghan Markle are smitten with each other despite the royal exit drama

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sent tremours around the world with the news of them taking an exit from the British royal family.

And while some may have assumed that the global attention and the endless drama may have taken a toll on their relationship, the contrary seems to have actually unfolded.

As per People citing a grapevine, the two, settling well into their new life away from the UK in Canada, are drawing closer and closer to each other amid the rising pressure from all around.

“They are besotted and very sweet with each other,” a person close to them was quoted by the publication.

The pair is also said to be giving all their undivided attention to their toddler, Archie, and being the best parents to him.

“Archie is the priority. It’s very much still about taking care of him and putting the family first. He’s a happy kid—he loves to laugh. Archie and Harry have such a good time together. And Meghan is a great mom. She’s very much about tending to him. They are trying to live their life as regular parents,” the insider added.

It was further revealed that the couple is also enjoying time staying indoors in their new home in Vancouver Island: “hey are real homebodies who love to chill out with Archie and the dogs.”

On the other hand, the lovebirds are also not letting go of prospects to move away from Canada as well as their house hunt in other parts of the world also continues.

“They love being in Canada, but they are looking at houses in L.A. too. They’ll likely have houses in both places.”

The couple had decided to step away from their roles as senior royal family members, earlier on January 8, to become more ‘financially independent.’

Their official Instagram page Sussex Royal had announced the news that sent shockwaves down the world: “After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.”

