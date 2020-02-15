Kate Middleton, Prince William to put a pause on royal duties following Harry, Meghan's exit

With Harry and Meghan Markle out of the picture, the onus has undeniably fallen on Prince William and Kate Middleton who are feeling the responsibility now.

And with the chaos that had enveloped the British royal family of late, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are now off to a much-deserved break from their royal duties to spend some peaceful time away from the limelight.

As per Us Weekly, the couple will be taking some days off from their responsibilities this month starting next week to spend time with their children, George, Charlotte and Louis.

On the other hand, reports are also claiming that while the two felt the pressure following Harry and Meghan’s exit, they have actually grown closer to each other in the midst of the drama.

“The Cambridges are busier than ever since Harry and Meghan left the UK You’d think their hectic schedule would put strain on the marriage, but it’s actually brought them closer together,” said a source cited by Us Weekly.

“Working as a team and supporting each other is essential at a time like this, and that’s exactly what they’re doing,” it was further added.