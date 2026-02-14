China to implement zero tariffs on African imports in major trade shift

China is all set to implement zero-tariffs treatment for imports from 53 countries, effective May 1, 2026. The recent move continues the push to finalize trade agreements and prompt a further expansion of market access for African exports to China This will be supported by enhanced systems such as its “green channel” for agricultural products.

China has already implemented a zero-tariff policy for imports from 33 African countries. Beijing is now working to extend this policy to all 53 of its diplomatic partners on the continent. China remains Africa’s largest trading partner and a key backer of major infrastructure projects in the region through its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

The BRI is a massive China-led global infrastructure and economic development strategy launched in 2013 to connect Asia, Europe and Africa through a network of railways, ports, Philippines, and digital infrastructure.

Zero levies will apply to all African countries except Eswatini which maintains diplomatic relations with Taiwan. Several African countries have maintained diplomatic relations with Taiwan and other trading partners since US President Donald Trump applied substantial taxes.

In addition, Xi said, “The zero-tariff deal will undoubtedly provide new opportunities for African development.” This announcement comes as leaders across the continent gather for the annual African Union summit.