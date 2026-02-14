Jacob Elordi, Margot Robbie on 'devastating' scene in 'Wuthering Heights'

Jacob Elordi, Margot Robbie reflect on 'gut-wrenching' end of 'Wuthering Heights'

Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie are as emotional as fans about the way Cathy and Heathcliff's romance ends in Wuthering Heights.

In Emerald Fennell's reimagining of Emily Bronté’s Gothic classic, Cathy's decision to call off her illicit affair with Heathcliff has devastating consequences.

The character suffers a mental breakdown and descent into melancholy due to her sadness.

“There's quite a few moments of Cathy hallucinating, and she hallucinates seeing young Heathcliff in the garden," Robbie told Entertainment Weekly.

"I really liked all that stuff, because it was a pretty big section of the book, too. Where Cathy's sick, and she's going to die, and she's hallucinating, and she starts collecting all the bird feathers and going kind of crazy. So I liked that there was that section," she added.

The Barbie star is especially heartbroken about a particular scene: "What breaks my heart is when I was sitting on the bed, and little Heathcliff put his hand around Cathy’s ankle."

"And it’s reminiscent of the early shot in the movie when they’re kids. Like that, honestly, almost makes me cry even [now]," she added.

The Frankenstein star agreed, saying, "In the screenplay, that was devastating."

"Devastating," Robbie echoed. "The little hand holding her ankle!"

"I mean, it's gut-wrenching, that moment," she added.