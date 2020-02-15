Priyanka Chopra wows in stunning outfit as she joins Nick Jonas on Valentine's Day lunch

Priyanka Chopra looked sizzling in black and white polka dot jumpsuit as she was caught on camera with hubby Nick Jonas on Valintine's Day in Milan.

The jaw-dropping appearance of lovebirds raised the heart rates of their fans as the duo was seen walking hand-in-hand on the street of Milan. Later, they enjoyed a romantic meal in a restaurant.

The Baywatch star, 37, and her husband, 27, looked pretty good while enjoying pleasant moments together.

Priyanka chose black and white polka dot outfit for the day which layered with a tailored camel coat. The actress styled her brunette locks into a sleek curly blow-dried hairdo. Her Valentine's Day red lipstick was adding to her beauty.

Meanwhile Nick cut a more casual figure in a blue patterned jumper with skinny jeans and a black padded vest.

The actress also shared a romantic post on her Instagram about love, saying: "Love knows no boundaries. Happy Valentine’s Day".



The sweet pictures come after Nick's brother Joe Jonas, 30, posted a Valentine's Day tribute to his wife Sophie Turner, 23, with a photo of her happily swinging a bag while walking down a tree-lined path amid reports they are expecting their first child.



The singer captioned the picture with a simple love heart emoji, and tagged the actress in the Instagram post.







