Hailey Baldwin feels love for Justin Bieber's new album 'Changes'

Justin Bieber dropped his hotly anticipated album "Changes" Friday, first in almost five years. Every song of the new release is all about his wife Hailey Baldwin.

Feeling the love for Justin Bieber's music, the 23-year-old model congratulated her husband for the songs. Baldwin could not hide her excitement, saying , she is happy that the people finally got to hear the album and that she is proud of him.

She lavished praise on her husband and expressed her feelings in a sweet note on Instagram: "Couldn’t be more happy that people can finally hear this album.. could not be more proud of you, could not be more in love with you. congratulations on an amazing amazing album baby. #CHANGES"









Hailey Bieber also has a big presence in Bieber's new YouTube documentary series, "Seasons" where she is often seen accompanying the singer on his travels and supporting him in the studio while he makes music.

In the documentary, Bieber opens up about his past drug use and how his new life with his wife has calmed him.