Fahad Mirza dedicates endearing Insta post to Sarwat Gilani on Valentine's Day

Pakistani celebrity couples celebrated this Valentine’s Day in their own unique ways on social media and actor Fahad Mirza surely didn’t stay behind in the race.



The actor cum plastic-surgeon recently took to his Instagram and posted a heart-melting note pinned with an enchanting photo of him with lady love Sarwat Gillani.

Paying tribute to his wife on the special day, Fahad wrote: "To my partner for life....I may not bring you Roses at 12 am on the 13th Of Feb, I may not be home all day to spend time with you and our children, I may not be able to do the little things that you expect....but I try my best to be a better man for you...to be able to give you the world. You are the bedrock on which I stand and achieve, you are the wind that fires my sails, you the reason of my smile, you are my counsel in the darkest of times, you are my lover in the tenderest of times, you are the perfect mother to my cubs, you are a blessing in our lives....you not only complete me, but my entire household! I could not be lucky enough to have found you in this maze of life....and not once, but [email protected]"





Seeing Fahad's endearing post, fans couldn’t help but tap hearts on the photo.

Fahad and Sarwat have recently returned from their vacation in Rome, Italy where they also met famous Bollywood director Karan Johar.