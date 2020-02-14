close
Fri Feb 14, 2020
February 14, 2020

Tiger Shroff treats fans with action-packed 'Baaghi 4' video

Fri, Feb 14, 2020

Fans of Bollywood actor Tiger Jackie Shroff are eagerly waiting for his  upcoming film Baaghi 3 which is set to release next month.

The action thriller  is  the third installment in the hugely popular   Baaghi franchise  starring Shroff in the lead role.

The official trailer of the film which was released on February 6 showcases some  impressive action sequels performed by   the 29-year-old son of Jackie Shroff.


View this post on Instagram

Baaghi 4

A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on


While the wait for Baaghi 3 is not over yet, Tiger Shroff has already  treated his fans with a video of  Baaghi 4.

Taking to Instagram, he shared a TikTok video which shows a group of young boys re-enacting the  action sequels from the trailer of Baaghi 3.

"Baaghi 4" he captioned the video with multiple emojis as a show of appreciation towards the actors shown in the video.



