Tiger Shroff treats fans with action-packed 'Baaghi 4' video

Fans of Bollywood actor Tiger Jackie Shroff are eagerly waiting for his upcoming film Baaghi 3 which is set to release next month.

The action thriller is the third installment in the hugely popular Baaghi franchise starring Shroff in the lead role.



The official trailer of the film which was released on February 6 showcases some impressive action sequels performed by the 29-year-old son of Jackie Shroff.









While the wait for Baaghi 3 is not over yet, Tiger Shroff has already treated his fans with a video of Baaghi 4.

Taking to Instagram, he shared a TikTok video which shows a group of young boys re-enacting the action sequels from the trailer of Baaghi 3.

"Baaghi 4" he captioned the video with multiple emojis as a show of appreciation towards the actors shown in the video.







