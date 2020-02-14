close
Fri Feb 14, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
February 14, 2020

Enrique Iglesias, Anna Kournikova welcome third baby a day before Valentine’s

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Feb 14, 2020
Enrique Iglesias, Anna Kournikova welcome third baby a day before Valentine’s 

Spanish singing sensation Enrique Iglesias and Russian tennis player Anna Kournikova have become proud parents of three.

On Thursday, just a day before Valentine’s, the Hero singer took to Instagram to announce the ecstatic news about his new bundle of joy.

Enrique shared a photo of his and Anna’s third child together, wherein he can be seen holding the newborn looking down at her with immense love.

The baby can be seen wearing a cute bow on her head, while Enrique is clad in in hospital gear.

 "My Sunshine 01.30.2020," the singer captioned the photo.

View this post on Instagram

My Sunshine 01.30.2020

A post shared by Enrique Iglesias (@enriqueiglesias) on

Meanwhile, Anna also shared a photo, featuring herself with her daughter resting on her chest using the same caption. 

View this post on Instagram

My Sunshine 01.30.2020

A post shared by Anna Kournikova Iglesias (@annakournikova) on



Latest News

More From Entertainment