Enrique Iglesias, Anna Kournikova welcome third baby a day before Valentine’s

Spanish singing sensation Enrique Iglesias and Russian tennis player Anna Kournikova have become proud parents of three.

On Thursday, just a day before Valentine’s, the Hero singer took to Instagram to announce the ecstatic news about his new bundle of joy.

Enrique shared a photo of his and Anna’s third child together, wherein he can be seen holding the newborn looking down at her with immense love.

The baby can be seen wearing a cute bow on her head, while Enrique is clad in in hospital gear.

"My Sunshine 01.30.2020," the singer captioned the photo.

Meanwhile, Anna also shared a photo, featuring herself with her daughter resting on her chest using the same caption.









