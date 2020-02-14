Yasir Hussain showers love on wife Iqra Aziz on Valentine’s Day

Pakistani actor Yasir Hussain has showered love and extended greetings to wifey Iqra Aziz on Valentine’s Day.



The Baandi actor took to Instagram and shared a PDA-filled adorable photo with wife Iqra Aziz. He wrote with a love emoji, “Mohabbat ka koi aik din toh hota nahi is liye @iiqraaziz aap ko Mohabbat bhari zindagi mubarak ho (There is no single day for love, therefore, wish you love and affection filled entire life Iqra Aziz).

Earlier, Yasir gifted a new phone to Iqra on Valentine’s Day.



Iqra took to photo-video sharing app and shared a slow motion video made with the new phone.

The celebrity couple showered love on each other after Iqra posted the video clip.

