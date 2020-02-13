UK rapper Stormzy to reschedule Asia tour over coronavirus

LONDON: British grime star Stormzy said on Thursday he will reschedule the Asia leg of his current world tour due to the deadly new coronavirus epidemic.



The rapper, real name Michael Omari, told his social media followers he had "regrettably" decided to postpone his shows on the continent starting next month due to the outbreak.

The 26-year-old had been set to perform in Malaysia, Singapore, Japan, China, South Korea and Indonesia in March and April, as part of his "Heavy is the Head" tour.

"I was seriously looking forward to bringing the #HITH world tour to Asia and playing some epic sold out shows," Stormzy wrote on Instagram.

"But due to the ongoing health and travel concerns surrounding the Coronavirus, I´m regrettably having to reschedule this leg.

"Information regarding the rescheduled dates will follow in due course... I promise I´ll be back," he added.





Concern is growing that the COVID-19 epidemic, as the World Health Organization has formally named it, is worsening.

China, the source of the outbreak, said Thursday the official death toll had spiked dramatically.

The virus has so far claimed 1,367 lives and infected nearly 60,000 people, the vast majority in China, as it has spread around the globe.

Stormzy´s announcement came after the Mobile World Congress -- the world´s biggest phone show -- was cancelled due to concerns over the outbreak.

Meanwhile US alt-rockers The Pixies have also axed several shows in China this month and in March, but are still touring Japan.

Britain´s Foreign Office is currently advising against all but essential travel to mainland China.

Stormzy kicked off his world tour in Dubai last week and is next set to perform in Berlin on February 20.