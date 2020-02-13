Go Soo Jung passes away, leaving the world shocked

A South Korean actor’s death caught the attention of the international media, catching on like wild fire.

The star of one of South Korea’s best TV dramas, Goblin, Go Soo Jung passed away earlier this month. She had previously starred in a number of other roles, including a cameo appearance in BTS’s music video for With Seoul.

Her entertainment agency, Story J Company announced the news just recently through an Instagram post on their official account. The post read, “Story J Company's precious actor became the shining star of the sky."

"Your bright smile that welcomed us. Your youth, the most beautiful. Acting as pure as that heart. We will remember forever. Our eternal actor. Where you leave. I hope you will have eternal rest without pain.”

According to reports by official sources, the star passed away as a result of an unknown illness. Immediately after, fans swarmed Twitter with messages expressing their condolences. The news was made public two days after the actress was laid to rest in a private ceremony.



