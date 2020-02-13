Justin Bieber opens up about his love life with wife Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin, who fully enjoy their married life, never shy to share their love secrets with fans and promptly share the intimate details of their love on social media.

The 'Love Yourself' hitmaker has revealed that the things can get "pretty crazy" when the duo get to spend some time together.

The Canadian singer, during a private gig in London, said: "So when I'm with my wife, we like to ... You guys can guess what we do all day. It gets pretty crazy. That's all we do. We like to watch movies, we like to Netflix and chill - but we definitely do more of the chilling."

The 25-year-old singer, who married the 23-year-old model in 2018, also revealed he loves his married life, even though he had gone through many setbacks before marriage.

