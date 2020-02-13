Miley Cyrus looks sizzling in red leather lace-up pants ahead of Valentine's Day

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Miley Cyrus, who has been in town for New York Fashion Week (NYFW), stunned the onlookers as she stepped out in Manhattan wearing a pair of red leather pants.
The daughter of Billy Ray Cyrus rocked a white tank top, accessorized with a cross-body bag which also matched her pants, and shielded her eyes with a pair of circular sunglasses. The American singer even color-coordinated her red ankle boots.
Miley's killing look attracted passers-by, who lavished praises on the Tennessee-born songstress for her stunning appearance in a red hot attire.
She is currently seen running around with 23-year-old Australian singer Cody Simpson. Both the stars have become so close that last week Miley could be spotted on Insta Stories popping a pimple on Cody's back.
Miley, last year, separated from her husband Liam Hemsworth after less than a year of marriage.
