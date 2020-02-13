Miley Cyrus looks sizzling in red leather lace-up pants ahead of Valentine's Day

Miley Cyrus, who has been in town for New York Fashion Week (NYFW), stunned the onlookers as she stepped out in Manhattan wearing a pair of red leather pants.

The daughter of Billy Ray Cyrus rocked a white tank top, accessorized with a cross-body bag which also matched her pants, and shielded her eyes with a pair of circular sunglasses. The American singer even color-coordinated her red ankle boots.

Miley's killing look attracted passers-by, who lavished praises on the Tennessee-born songstress for her stunning appearance in a red hot attire.

She is currently seen running around with 23-year-old Australian singer Cody Simpson. Both the stars have become so close that last week Miley could be spotted on Insta Stories popping a pimple on Cody's back.

Miley, last year, separated from her husband Liam Hemsworth after less than a year of marriage.