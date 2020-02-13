Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas expecting their first baby: report

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, who tied the knot in Las Vegas last year, are reportedly expecting their first child together. The news has not yet been confirmed by either Joe or Sophie.

The Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner and her husband Joe Jonas are excited about becoming parents for the first time as they are expecting their first child together. Just Jared, citing the sources, reported on Wednesday.



It is being reported that the couple is keeping things “hush hush,” but "family and friend sare super excited for them."

Turner, 23, and Jonas, 30 got married in a surprise ceremony in May 2019 after the Billboard Music Awards. The actress and the rocker had a second wedding in Sarrians, France, over the summer.



The couple attended the Grammy Awards together in January, and were spotted in London days later with Turner wearing a baggy sweatshirt.