Courtney Cox, Matthew Perry, Reese Witherspoon send love to Jennifer Aniston as she turns 51

Jennifer Aniston is not only widely-adored by her colossal fan base but the leading lady of Hollywood is treasured amongst her close friends as well.



And as the Friends actor rang in her 51st birthday, her costar from the classic sitcom and BFF Courtney Cox as well as Matthew Perry turned to Instagram to send their love to the diva.

Courtney who essayed the role of Monica Gellar on Friends, shared an adorable photo of the two where she can be seen donning a blonde wig and spectacles similar to the one Jen standing beside her is wearing.

"No matter how hard you might try... there’s only one Jennifer Aniston. Happy birthday my dear friend @jenniferaniston! I love you!,” she wrote alongside the picture.

On the other hand, Matthew Perry who played Chandler Bing on Friends and only recently made his Instagram debut, also dedicated a post to his friend by sharing a throwback shot of the two.



"Happy birthday, Jenny!!!,” he wrote.

Moreover, Jennifer’s The Morning Show costar Reese Witherspoon who also played her sister Jill Green on Friends, sent love to the actor: “Happy Birthday Jen! I couldn't ask for a better friend and partner to chase my dreams with. Life is way more fun with you in it!!!”



The Murder Mystery actor’s popularity is growing every minute as the actor is loved dearly by industry insiders all around. As the actor shared photos from her latest shoot with Interview Magazine, some of Hollywood’s biggest names all turned towards the comments section to drool over the actor’s beauty and send her birthday greetings.



These included Mariah Carey, Maria Sharapova, Lisa Kudrow, Gwen Stefani, Gwyneth Paltrow Hailey Baldwin and many others.





