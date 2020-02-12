Kartik Aaryan reveals Sara Ali Khan's wedding preferences

Sara Ali Khan has been illuminating the limelight with consistent promotional events for her upcoming film Love Aaj Kal.



During an interview with Box Office India, Sara sat with her co-star Kartik Aaryan, for a Valentine’s Day special episode with host Anita Britto. During a segment, how well do you know each other, both stars were quizzed on their knowledge of each other's preferences. During the course of the interview, Sara revealed that she has no intention for a big fat Indian wedding, “that’s for sure.”

Her wish was revealed to be a destination wedding within the heart of NYC. Judging by Kartik's reaction it seems as though the pair know a lot about each other already.

The addition of the word 'mandir' within Kartik's response sent both the host and Sara into fits of laughter.

