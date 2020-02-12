Jennifer Aniston's ex Justin Theroux shows how she is 'grabbing 2020' victoriously

Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston’s marriage may have crumbled but their friendship is still going stronger than ever.

As the Friends actor turned 51 on Tuesday, her ex-husband turned to Instagram to pen a loving note for his former wife proving that the two did not let their unsuccessful marriage take a toll on their platonic ties.

Posting a monochrome photo of Jen on his Instagram Story, Justin wrote: “…grabbing 2020 and another year like.”

“Happy Birthday B,” he added at the end of the photo.

Last year, Justin’s wish for Jennifer had also tugged at the heartstrings of all their fans as he lovingly wrote: “Happy Birthday to this fierce Woman. Fiercely loving. Fiercely kind. ….and fiercely funny. [Love] you B.”



The couple had tied the knot in 2015 but parted ways on a cordial note by the end of 2017.

In a joint statement released in February 2018, they had said: “In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation. This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship…Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another.”