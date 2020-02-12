Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt's affair ceases to intrigue fans; reason Regina King?

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's affair fever does not seem to attract fans any more as Pitt's admirers are more interested in shipping him with Regina King after their adorable interaction at Oscars 2020.

The former couple created such a stir on social media after their reunion at the SAG awards ceremony last month, but their fever seems to down as the same interaction did not happen at the Oscars. However, The Once Upon a Time star's fans found a new lady for the actor who dominated the awards season for his performance in Quentin Tarantino directorial.



Fans speculating Regina-Pitt interaction at the Oscars as new beginning. Rene King, an American actress and director, presented the award for Best Supporting actor to Brad and though the encounter was short, their respect and admiration for each other was evident as they shared a fun moment at the stage as the actor excitedly accepted his award from an overjoyed lady.

After presenting him the award she watched the actor, delivering his acceptance speech, with admiration in her eyes. The hawkeyed fans caught the chemistry.



The fans couldn’t stop gushing about how effortlessly friendly the two actors looked when they walk off stage.



Regina, at Backstage, gave Brad a peck on his cheek and that was all the fans need to ship the two together. Before finally living happily ever after fans wanted the actors to at least treat them a romantic comedy.

Here are the reactions of some fans who took to twitter for expressing their feelings about the duo:

“The internet writing a Romcom for Brad Pitt and Regina King rn,” a fan wrote.

“Give me rom-com love triangle with Regina King, Chris Evans and Brad Pitt, you cowards,” another wrote.

“The writer in me started forming a script in my mind around Brad Pitt and Regina King,” one of the admirers tweeted.

