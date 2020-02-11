Sylvester Stallone to star in action thriller 'Little America'

Hollywood’s big gun Sylvester Stallone will be making his comeback in the upcoming action thriller “Little America”.

The Rocky actor is flexing his muscles to get back in action in the upcoming post-apocalytpic movie titled “Little America”, directed by Rowan Athale and produced by Michael Bay.

The plot of the film portrays the 73-year-old Hollywood actor as a former Army Ranger hired by an Asian billionaire to find his missing daughter, whose sister will accompany Stallone’s character throughout their action-packed journey.

The project was initially purchased by the Universal but later the decision was taken back. Now, the movie will be hitting the open market.

In September last year, Stallone had revealed to showbiz insiders that he was working on a possible reboot of his ever famous film "Cobra" as a TV series.