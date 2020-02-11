Gigi Hadid confirms she's back with Zayn Malik: Details inside

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid's relationship has currently been a hot topic for their admirers who are often observed obsessing about the rumored couple's relationship status.

The pair recently made headlines when they were spotted arm in arm in New York while celebrating former "One Direction" singer's birthday.

The singer had earlier attended the birthday of Hadid's mother.

The celebrity pair was keeping mum about whether they are back together until Gigi Hadid decided to let their fans know that she is dating the Pakistani origin singer again.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the supermodel recently shared a snap of her bedside view which shows an adorable polaroid of her cuddling up to Zayn.

"Bedside," Gigi wrote over her Insta story, without sharing any details about their relationship status.



