PCB announces schedule of matches against MCC

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the itinerary of England's Marylebone Cricket Club’s (MCC) tour of Lahore, which is scheduled to take place from February 13 to 19.

For the first time in almost half a century, the MCC will open its week-long tour with a 20-over match against Lahore Qalandars at the Gaddafi Stadium on February 13.

The visitors will then take part in a 50-over fixture against Pakistan Shaheens at Aitchison College on February 16.

Following the 50-over match, the MCC will play against Northern and Multan Sultans in 20-over matches on February 17 and 19 respectively.

Tour schedule:

Feb 14: MCC v Lahore Qalandars (20 overs)

Feb 16: MCC v Pakistan Shaheens (50 overs)

Feb 17: MCC v Northern (20 overs)

Feb 19: MCC v Multan Sultans (20 overs)



