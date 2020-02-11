BTS beam with pride after 'Parasite' makes Oscar history with best picture win

South Korean black comedy Parasite shook the world Sunday after snagging away Hollywood’s biggest prize at the Oscars 2020.

Being the first-ever non-English film to win the best picture accolade at the Academy Awards, it was unquestionably a moment of pride for South Korea including those stars who had already been making waves around the world with their sheer talent: K-pop group BTS.

The widely-adored boy band took to their official Twitter to extend their well-wishes to director Bong Joon-ho and the rest of the Parasite team over the massive feat.

“Director Bong Joon Ho, I truly truly truly truly truly truly congratulate you." The Korean boy-band addressed Parasite actor Choi Woo Shik in the hashtags saying "#WooshikSshi #ISawYouWipeAwayYourTears".

The South Korean crime-thriller sent shock-waves beating American favourite 1917, with four awards out of six nominations on Hollywood's biggest night of the year.

