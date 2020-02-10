Disha Patani starrer 'Malang' features song by Pakistani band

Latest Bollywood film Malang features a song by the prominent Pakistani band despite frosty ties between India and Pakistan over the past couple of years.

According to Gulf News, Bollywood director Mohit Suri used the song from Pakistani band Soch.

Soch’s popular single, Bol Hu, has been featured as Malang’s soundtrack, revealed band guitarist Rabi Ahmed to Gulf News.

“Over a year ago, when we released the song in Pakistan, Mohit [Suri] happened to listen to it too,” Ahmed said.

Ahmed further said the Indian film director had really liked the song and showed his desire to feature it in his film back when Pakistan-India relations were rather normal.

Malang, a romantic action thriller film, stars Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Khemu in the leading roles and Shaad Randhawa in a guest appearance role.

The film was released last week.