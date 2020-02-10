Oscars 2020: Maria Sharapova, boyfriend pose for pictures with Adam Sandler, Elton John

Maria Sharapova and her billionaire boyfriend Alexander Gilkes were along those special people who attended the glittering Oscars award ceremony.

Gilkes, who is friends with British musician Elton John, posted multiple pictures from the event where John along with Bernie Taupin won Best Original Song for "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" at the 2020 Oscars.

Gilkes and Maria Sharapova also posed for pictures with Hollywood stars including Adam Sandler, who recently won Independent Spirit Awards for his role in Uncut Gems.

Below is a collection of photos shared by Alexander Gilkes from Oscars 2020.