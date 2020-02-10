close
Mon Feb 10, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 10, 2020

Oscars 2020: Maria Sharapova, boyfriend pose for pictures with Adam Sandler, Elton John

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Feb 10, 2020

Maria Sharapova and her billionaire boyfriend  Alexander Gilkes were along  those special people who  attended the  glittering Oscars award ceremony.

Gilkes, who is friends with British musician Elton John, posted multiple pictures from the event  where John along with Bernie Taupin won Best Original Song for "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" at the 2020 Oscars.

Gilkes and Maria Sharapova also posed  for pictures with  Hollywood stars including  Adam Sandler, who recently  won Independent Spirit Awards for his role in Uncut Gems.

Below is  a collection of photos shared by Alexander Gilkes from Oscars 2020.

  

