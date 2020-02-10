Feroze Khan embarks on spiritual journey, deletes his Instagram account

Famed Pakistani film and drama star Feroze Khan recently deleted his Instagram account and embarked on a spiritual journey.



The Khaani actor’s proud wife took to Instagram and shared a PDA-filled photo with Feroze Khan and wrote in the story, “May this spiritual journey brings more faith in your life and serve the purpose.”

Recently, Feroze Khan also deleted his Instagram account.

His unexpected move has left fans in awe and they have started speculating whether the actor has quit the showbiz industry or not.

However, in this regard, the actor has not yet made any statement.

It may be noted here that before this, the star's photos with renowned religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel were floating on the internet as well.

Feroze Khan touched the heights of popularity with Geo TV’s hit drama serial Khaani and recently the trailer of his new movie Tich Button was released.

It is to be mentioned here that Feroze Khan is brother of Pakistan actresses Humaima Malick and Dua Malik. He started his career as a host and entered the showbiz industry with drama serial Chhup Raho in 2014.

He made his film debut in 2016 with Zindagi Kitni Haseen Hay.

The actor tied the knot to Syeda Alizey Fatima Raza in 2018.