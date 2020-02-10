Vin Diesel wants Judi Dench to join the Fast & Furious sega

LOS ANGELES: Vin Diesel, who's playing Dominic Toretto in 'Fast & Furious 9', has said that he would like to see the Hollywood actress Judi Dench in the Fast & Furious saga.

The latest film, Fast & Furious 9 will see actors like Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Ludacris, Nathalie Emmanuel, Tyrese Gibson, and Sung Kang in key roles., while the newest addition John Cena will be playing an important role in the upcoming movie.



The bosses of recently released the film's much awaited trailer. When asked about the film's dream guest star, Vin Diesel was quick to respond saying Judi Dench would be great addition to the star cast.

Confirming that he’s now working on an all-female spin-off. Diesel revealed that the script is almost complete and come next month.

The film will feature Jordana Brewster as the character named Mia Toretto, Tyrese Gibson plays Roman Pierce, Ludacris will be playing Tej Parker's role, Enrique Guzman is Simon Toretto, Nathalie Emmanuel will be Ramsey, Helen Mirren will be seen as Magdalene Shaw and the Bombshell actress and producer Charlize Theron portrays Cipher. ming film.