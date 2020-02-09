The Legend of Maula Jatt gets green signal for release as legal cases withdrawn

The Legend of Maula Jatt was an ambitious project to begin with even for the talented director Bilal Lashari, however, things took a turn for the worse when his film faced a legal battle from the original producer Sarwat Bhatti.

The producer, who had claimed violation of copyrights in 2017 against Lashari’s rendition, has withdrawn the claim as per local media reports today.

This paves way for The Legend of Maula Jatt’s release this year.

The producer of the film Ammara Hikmat and Lashari are yet to make an official confirmation regarding the release of the film.

According to Entertainment Pk, Sarwar Bhatti said that he has ‘put everything behind him’.

“Ammara Hikmat and Bilal Lashari are like my children. Someone misguided them however all kids tend to make mistakes and therefore I am willing to put everything behind me. I am doing this for their welfare, for the revival of cinema and for giving the much needed boast to Pakistan film industry. I will no longer be a hurdle in the release of The Legend of Maula Jatt. Ammara Hikmat and Bilal Lashari can release their film on Eid-ul-Fitr or on any date they would like to release the film. I will support them,” Bhatti was quoted as saying by the publication.

The first trailer of The Legend of Maula Jatt was released in 2018 and its complete release has been on the cards ever since.

The file is being directed by Bilal Lashari and produced by Amara Hikmat. The film stars Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Humaima Malick, and Hamza Ali Abbasi. While, the rest of the cast includes Gohar Rasheed, Faris Shafi, Shafqat Cheema, Nayyar Ejaz, and Saima Baloch.