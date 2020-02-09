Mahira Khan poses with fans for selfies, video wins hearts

Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan enjoyed taking selfies with fans after Pakistan International Screen Awards (PISA) 2020 in Dubai.



The actress shared the video wherein she could be seen posing with fans for selfies.

She wrote, “I love love love you all. All this love makes it all worth it, makes me want to do better and work harder.. thank you thank you thank you Forever grateful. Alhumdullilah.”

Earlier, the Raees actor shared a stunning photo in a black sequined dress, she donned during PISA.



The actor took to Instagram and shared endearing photos. She looked elegant in a black sequined attire which she paired off with a pair of gold danglers.



The actress opted for bold red lips to complete her look with the black dress.

Her photos have garnered thousands of hearts with no time.

The Superstar actor recently attended the PISA 2020 in Dubai where she also met with her fellow stars.

Mahira Khan and Meera were spotted all smiling at PISA 2020, days after the latter strongly criticised the Raees actress.