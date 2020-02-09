Hailey Bieber reveals the reasoning behind the initial secrecy towards her marriage

Justin and Hailey Bieber’s wedding was a matter of high secrecy. Recently Hailey came out about the reasoning behind all the hush-hush. According to outlet reports, the couple changed their wedding date close to four times.

Initially, the couple's formal wedding ceremony was scheduled for a date shortly after their court marriage, but the plan fell through.

During an interview with ELLE, Hailey revealed the reason why she and her husband waited for over a year to have their second formal wedding. She stated, “When we first got married, we were just figuring out our life together. I felt like putting a wedding in the middle of all of that would be really hectic and stressful."

The first year of their marriage was rather though on Justin due to his health issues.

“He was really sick. He has Lyme disease, and he was dealing with a bunch of medical stuff. We didn’t have a diagnosis. And it was hard because everybody from the outside was being super mean and judgmental, saying he looked like he was on drugs, saying how unhealthy he looked, when in truth, he was not healthy and we didn’t know why," Hailey said.

“It was months of me being a new wife trying to help him figure out what was wrong and what was going on."

She concluded by saying, "Now he’s perfectly healthy. But going through that and then trying to be like, ‘So where does our wedding fit into this?’ didn’t feel like the vibe at all. We went straight into figuring out the hard stuff. Because you never know what can happen with someone’s health. When you don’t know what’s happening, it’s really scary. And then you have the opinions of everybody from the outside, and it just sucks."



