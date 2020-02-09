Janhvi Kapoor prays for the day she is associated with talent rather than gym shorts

Janhvi Kapoor delved right into a candid interview recently, revealing her thoughts on making headlines solely for her gym shorts.

During an interview with Hindustan Times, Janhvi admitted that she finds it 'hilarious' because fan responses are split in half. “In fact, it’s so funny because after Dhadak, there are people that come up to me and say, ‘Oh, we loved your first film’, and then there are those who’re like, ‘Oh My God, I follow your gym looks all the time’. So, it’s like I am known for Dhadak and I’m known for my gym looks, too.”

She further went on to say, “It’s weird but I can’t blame them. My films haven’t released yet. I have just been working. And I hope once they do, people will talk about my films, and associate me with them, than my gym shorts."

She concluded by revealing that she does not find any of it invasive or bothersome because, “It’s extremely flattering that anyone would take the time out to come and click my photo and then people would see it on social media when I am just going out to sweat for one hour and come down, or I’ve stepped out to eat. It’s great to get that kind of attention. I hope I keep doing things that will make people feel that I deserve their time and attention.”