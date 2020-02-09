Meghan Markle, Prince Harry go on a double date with Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were seen bonding with Jennifer Lopez and her fiancé Alex Rodriguez at a public event recently.

The two couples were seen hanging out together after Meghan and Harry made a shining appearance at the JP Morgan ‘billionaire summit’.

According to Express.co.uk, Meghan and Harry straight away hit it off with JLo and A-Rod and also sat down to enjoy a meal alongside them.

A source told Page Six: “Harry and Meghan got on really well with Jennifer and Alex.

“J-Lo was overheard inviting the couple and their baby Archie to her and Alex's house in Miami to spend time with them and their kids,” it added.

A different source has revealed to Heat magazine that Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie have been planning to befriend the Duchess of Sussex.

“Both Jen and Ange want to spend time with Meghan and Harry once she’s in LA, which means they’re essentially rivals again and they’re both willing to put the boot into each other,” said the source.

“Virtually the whole of Hollywood wants to befriend them, so in some ways, it’s not surprising Jen and Angie are planning to make a beeline for them,” it added.