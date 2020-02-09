Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's eulogy service for his late father will give you the chills

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson recently suffered the terrible loss of his father and the event of his eulogy was posted to the star’s Instagram account.

In the video, The Rock highlighted the best parts of his father’s life, stating that people like his father “do things that have never been done, but impactful things, and things that actually move the needle in an industry. And he did that.”

The Rock began by stating, “I wish I had one more shot you know, just to say goodbye, to say ‘I love you’, say ‘thank you’, say ‘I respect you’… but you know, I have a feeling he’s watching, he’s listening.”

Reiterating the time when he initially found out about his father's demise, the star revealed he was on set.



“As you guys know, he went very quick. I was on my way to work, the other day on January 15th, and I was just pulling into work. And we were shooting that day and it was the very first day of production. And then I get a call from my wife Lauren who said, ‘hey, I just spoke to Cora, seems like something’s going on with your dad. She said, ‘you know I really can’t talk, I think you should call Cora though. Cora broke the news to me.”

He concluded by writing, "To say one more thing. You were taken too fast. Slipped right thru my hands. But you were so loved, lived so full, defined culture and now you rest high. Peacefully. And that makes my heart smile. I love you and now I have an angel to call by name. I’ll see you down the road, Soulman. Til we meet again. Your son.”

Check out the video below



