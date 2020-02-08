Video: Zubab Rana plays football with village kids

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Emerging actress Zubab Rana is receiving love and praises from all over after she shared a video in which she is seen playing football with a group of children in a village.
The actress posted the video on her Instagram wherein she could be seen frolicking amongst kids.
“Meri choti choti khushiyaaan” the actress wrote over her post with a heart emoji.
The video garnered thousands of comments and likes from fans exhibiting love for the actress’ humble nature.
Check out the video below:
Check out the video below: