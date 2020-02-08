close
Sat Feb 08, 2020
Entertainment

February 8, 2020

Video: Zubab Rana plays football with village kids

Sat, Feb 08, 2020

Emerging actress Zubab Rana is receiving love and praises from all over  after she shared a video  in which she is seen playing football with a group of children in a  village.

The actress posted the video on her Instagram wherein she could be seen  frolicking amongst kids.

“Meri choti choti khushiyaaan” the actress wrote over her post with a heart emoji.

The video garnered thousands of comments and likes from fans exhibiting love for the actress’ humble nature.

Check out the video below:

Meri choti choti khushiyaaan ️

