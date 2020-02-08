Hira Mani’s PDA-filled adorable photo with husband breaks the internet

A PDA-filled adorable photo of acclaimed Pakistani starlet Hira Mani, who recently attended the Pakistan International Screen Awards (PISA) 2020, with husband Salman Sheikh has won hearts on social media.



The Mere Paas Tum Ho actress took to Instagram and shared the photo from Dubai after they attended PISA 2020 in Dubai.

The actress captioned it, “Aise na mujhey tum dekho (Don’t look at me like this)”.

The stunning photo, wherein the couple is gazing at each other, has garnered thousands of hearts with no time.



Earlier, Hira shared a video featuring herself, husband and their children ahead of the awards ceremony.

She also enthralled the audience by singing the OST of her hit drama MPTH and received massive applause.

