Priyanka Chopra’s golden words of wisdom inspire women to break the glass ceiling

Priyanka Chopra came forth sharing a powerful message for all the women finding a voice of their own in this world.

Shunning the idea of ‘fitting in’, the global icon shared a quote of her own, taking a cue from what her father taught her, about breaking free from the shackles of gender discrimination and patriarchy.

“Don’t try to squeeze into a glass slipper. Instead, shatter the glass ceiling,” read Pee Cee’s moving quote.

She captioned her post as, “Something my dad used to say to me. We are capable of so much. Dream big.”



Priyanka is known far and wide for her philanthropic work with the UNICEF.

She was honoured with UNICEF's Danny Kaye Humanitarian Award in December, 2019 and is also the recipient of the Humanitarian Award by the United Nations Children's Fund in June last year.