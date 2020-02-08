close
Sat Feb 08, 2020
Ayeza Khan all smiles with her children, photos win hearts

Ayeza Khan all smiles with her children, photos win hearts

Ayeza Khan and her children Rayan and Hoorain Taimoor’s photos have won hearts on social media shortly after the actress shared some endearing pictures.

Ayeza took to Instagram and shared Rayan’s adorable photo with a heart emoji. In the photo the boy could be seen playing with balls.

In the second photo, Rayan and Hoorain could be seen enjoying their ice cream on the weekend. The actress captioned the adorable photo as "Week-end” with a heart emoji.

In the third and dazzling picture, Ayeza Khan looked all smiling with the children at their school. She wrote, “School fun”.

Recently, the actress and her husband Danish Taimoor celebrated the fourth birthday of their daughter Hoorain.

