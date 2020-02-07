Drunk Selena Gomez drives fans crazy in THIS viral video: Check out

Selena Gomez has given her fans a sneak peek inside what happens when she gets drunk.



In a viral video currently doing the rounds on the internet, Selena can be seen in a drunken state after attending the 'Hollywood Beauty Awards 2020.'

The hilarious clip shows the Lose You To Love Me songstress getting a little carried away and ending up being tipsy at the event.

It shows the 27-year-old singer confessing that she cannot move, before breaking into a fit of laughter.

Another video adorably depicts Selena holding a glass of wine and admitting that she cannot feel her arms.

Check out the videos here

Lately, Selena has been on cloud nine. With her album Rare making it to the top on Billboard 200, the singer is all pumped out after announcing the launch of her beauty brand too.

