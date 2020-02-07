Sanam Marvi files for ‘khula’ from husband Hamid Ali

Famed Pakistani folk singer Sanam Marvi, who shares three children with husband Hamid Ali, has filed for khula from him.



Sanam filed for khula (woman’s right to divorce) in the family court of Lahore.

In the petition, the singer stated that she married Hamid Ali in 2009 but after sometime her husband’s attitude towards her changed.

“Hamid started abusing and torturing me in front of the children. I tolerated abuse from my husband only for the sake of my kids,” she said.

Sanam requested the court to issue the khula decree as she cannot live with her husband anymore.

It may be noted here that Sanam Marvi got married to Hamid Ali in 2009 after her former husband Aftab Ahmed was killed in Karachi the same year.

Sanam and Hamid share three children together.