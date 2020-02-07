close
Fri Feb 07, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 7, 2020

Shahbaz Shigri shares PDA-filled photo with Aima Baig

Pakistani actor Shahbaz Shigri has shared a PDA-filled photo with singer and friend Aima Baig which has won hearts all around. 

Shigri, who has been at the centre of romance rumours with Aima for months, shared the PDA-filled adorable photo on his Instagram handle.

The actor captioned the dazzling photo, “As beautiful as the water works were, it's hard to look at anything else when she's there.”

The Baazi singer also showered love and dropped a lovable comment. She wrote, “Cuteeeeee" with heart emojis.

The adorable photo has garnered thousands of hearts and has taken the internet by storm.

The same photo was shared by Aima on the photo-video sharing platform with caption “Goodass Day” with love emoji.

View this post on Instagram

Goodass Day ️ @shahbazshigri @shahzadqadir

A post shared by Aima Baig (@aima_baig_official) on



