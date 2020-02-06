Nick Cannon addresses 'homophobic' allegations amid Eminem row

Nick Cannon and Eminem's ongoing cold war had been stirring up quite a storm on the internet with the latest intel of their fall out claiming the former had been homophobic during their squabble.

The My Cinderella hit maker recently came forth addressing the matter during an interview with DJ Vlad.

“Some people were saying I was being homophobic. I was like, ‘I’m not scared of [expletive]. There’s nothing scary about it, if that’s what you like.’ I was like, ‘Bring all your boyfriends to the show. Come to the show [expletive],'” he said.

He professed that the reason behind his prolonged beef with Eminem was to gain attention.

He continued: “2008, I was angry, I was upset. I wanted to whoop his [expletive]. 2019, I’m more level-headed. I’m more educated and I’m more calculated. I have a brand new morning radio show that’s doing very well. I have Hip Hop battle rap television show that’s doing very well. Ooh, let’s use this.”

He further unveiled how his bad blood for Eminem helped him attract a crowd: “I got a record label with artists that are signed. Y’all can get some attention. Let’s go ahead and get this. He got them fans. He got them stans. Let’s go get this attention. Let’s create this conversation. I got a whole new group of followers now because of this process.”

Nick Cannon has previously mocked Eminem in his rap tracks including The Invitation, Pray for Him, Used to Look Up to You and Canceled: Invitation.