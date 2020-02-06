Virat Kohli leads as Akshay Kumar steals Deepika’s second brand ranking spot

Akshay Kumar snatched the second spot from Deepika Padukone in celebrity brand ranking.

Deepika Padukone who was placed at the second spot in the celebrity brand raking last year, has now slipped off to the third spot after Akshay Kumar took over.

As per the Duff and Phelps' celebrity brand valuation report released earlier on Wednesday, the Sooryanvanshi actor grabbed the second place in celebrity brand ranking with a net worth of USD 104.5 million.

On the other hand, the Chhapaak actor came down to number three with her brand value standing at USD 93.5 million, losing her position to Akshay Kumar while sharing her spot with husband Ranveer Singh.

The celebrity couple was followed by Shah Rukh Khan at the fourth spot with a brand valuation of $66.1 million and Salman Khan at the fifth spot with $55.7 million.

Alia Bhat and Amitabh Bachchan also made it to the top 10 with their respective brand value of $45.8 million and $42.5 million.

Captain of the Indian team, Virat Kohli retained the top stop with a brand valuation of $237.5 million.