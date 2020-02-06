Jessica Simpson opens up about her 'emotional affair' with Johnny Knoxville

Jessica Simpson, who's in news after her memoir was unveiled, has spilled the beans on her past relationship with former co-star Johnny Knoxville.



Simpson, in her memoir - Open Book, reveals she formed an intense bond with Knoxville while shooting in 2005 film, "Dukes of Hazzard".



The singer admits to having an “emotional affair” with the actor even though they never got physical. She was reportedly married to Nick Lachey at that time.

Simpson and Lachey divorced in 2005 after seven years together and three years of marriage.

“I could share my deepest authentic thoughts with him, and he didn’t roll his eyes at me. He actually liked that I was smart and embraced my vulnerabilities,” Simpson, 39, writes. “He believed in me and made me feel I could do anything.”

The “I Wanna Love You Forever” singer expresses that she “felt a force drawing [us] together” and she “wondered why [she] was open to this.” “Now I was afraid I couldn’t trust myself,” she writes.

The only person in her life at that point who had made her feel that way was, Simpson admits, her father, Joe Simpson. “Certainly not my husband,” she adds of Lachey, 46.