'Thoughts & prayers': Shahid Afridi expresses solidarity with Kashmiris

Former Pakistan cricket team captain Shahid Afridi on Wednesday said he was 'heartbroken' over the international community's silence on Indian atrocities in Kashmir.

Afridi, expressing his support on Kashmir Solidarity Day, tweeted:"The world’s prolonged silence on the atrocities committed against Kashmiris is heartbreaking, with innocent civilians suffering for numerous years."

"Praying for humanity to prevail. My thoughts & prayers are with the people today #KashmirSolidarityDay," he added.

Pakistan observes Kashmir Solidarity Day

Pakistanis across the world observed Kashmir Solidarity Day on Wednesday in support of Kashmiri people’s struggle for their right to self-determination under United Nations resolutions.

This is the first time the day is being observed after India unilaterally revoked the special status of occupied Kashmir in August last year.



Prime Minister Imran Khan addressed a special session of Azad Jammu Kashmir Legislative Assembly in Muzaffarabad to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiris.

Human chains were also formed at Kohala, Mangla, Holar and Azad Pattan point that link Pakistan with Azad Kashmir, while rallies, public meetings, and seminars were held across the country, including Azad Kashmir to draw the attention of the world community towards grave human rights violations and brutalities against innocent Kashmiris by the Indian forces.