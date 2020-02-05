Ayeza Khan opens up about the name of ‘Danish’ in 'Mere Paas Tum Ho'

Pakistani star Ayeza Khan has said that she had reservations on the name of ‘Danish’, the name of Humayun Saeed's character, in drama serial Mere Paas Tum Ho.



It may be noted here that Ayeza Khan’s husband name in the real life is Danish Taimoor.

In an interview recently, when Ayeza was asked about the name of ‘Danish’, played by superstar Humayun Saeed, the actress said, “In the beginning, I had some reservations over the name of Danish in drama serial MPTH because it is the name of my husband in real life.”

“I raised questions over why Danish?” Ayeza added.

Over this the actress was convinced about a beautiful story between 'Danish and Mehwish.'

Ayeza went on to say she also faced some difficulty over the name of ‘Danish’ in the drama because she always calls her husband Danish Taimoor ‘Aap’, while in drama she had to call Humayun Saeed as ‘Tum’ in anger.

It is pertinent to mention here that Humayun Saeed portrayed the role of ‘Danish’ while Ayeza essayed a controversial character of ‘Mehwish’ in MPTH.