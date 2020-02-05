Shah Rukh Khan all praises for Shakira over Super Bowl performance

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has commended the performance of pop singer Shakira at the Super Bowl 2020.



The 54-year-old dropped a commendable comment on Shakira’s photo, that was shared by the singer from her Super Bowl performance.

“So wonderful, so hard working so absolutely entertaining,” the Raees actor tweeted.

The Zero star called Shakira his all-time favourite and tweeted, “My all time favourite”.

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez mesmerised the audience with their astounding performance at the Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday.

The superstars turned the show into a huge dance party, amusing the sold-out crowd with their famous hits.

It may be noted here that Shakira is also a huge fan of King Khan.



