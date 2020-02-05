Selena Gomez to launch new beauty brand 'Rare Beauty'

LOS ANGELES: Selena Gomez has announced to release new cosmetics line, following big showbiz names launching beauty brands, including, Lady Gaga, Rihanna and others.

Gomez has always spoken about the importance of embracing your individuality. The singer hopes to continue that message with the launch of her new beauty brand, Rare Beauty.

The brand's name is a clear nod to the pop superstar's recent album, 'Rare'.

Gomez, in an Instagram video, is seen trying on different lipstick, eyeshadow and blush swatches, as well as using makeup sponges, announcing the exciting upcoming project.

"Being rare is about being comfortable with yourself. I’ve stopped trying to be perfect. I just want to be me," the star said.

Last year, Gomez filed for trademark of her name for cosmetics that would include fragrances, bath items, skincare, hair care, soaps, moisturizers, cleansers, incense, nail products, essential oils and other beauty goods.

The move follows other stars launching beauty lines, including Kesha, Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Millie Bobby Brown, Tracee Ellis Ross, Taraji P. Henson, Miranda Kerr, Victoria Beckham and Jessica Alba.