Jennifer Lopez slays with makeup-free look after Super Bowl face

Jennifer Lopez Sunday appeared to be the epitome of glamour as she enthralled the fans at the Super Bowl LIV halftime extravaganza last weekend.

It is learnt that it took the star and her team 10 hours to complete her killing look for the lavish event.

However, the 50-year-old Tuesday spotted makeup-free while soaking in the sun during a walk around her Miami estate. The star was happy to embrace a more low-key look.

The Jenny From The Block singer was clad in a comfy red casual outfit as she and fiance Alex Rodriguez strolled around.

The acclaimed showbiz star and baseball MVP got enough activity, proving they weren't above PDA as the couple shared a sweet kiss before parting ways.