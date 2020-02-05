close
Tue Feb 04, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 5, 2020

Jennifer Lopez slays with makeup-free look after Super Bowl face

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Feb 05, 2020

Jennifer Lopez  Sunday appeared to be the epitome of glamour as  she enthralled  the fans  at the Super Bowl LIV halftime extravaganza last weekend. 

It is learnt that  it took the star and her team 10 hours to complete her killing look for the lavish event. 

However, the 50-year-old   Tuesday spotted makeup-free  while soaking in the sun during a walk around her Miami estate. The star was happy to embrace a more low-key look.

The Jenny From The Block singer was clad in a comfy red casual outfit as she and fiance Alex Rodriguez strolled around. 

The acclaimed showbiz star  and baseball MVP got enough activity,  proving they weren't above PDA as the couple shared a sweet kiss before parting ways.

