Tue Feb 04, 2020
February 5, 2020

Huawei says it will set up ´manufacturing bases´ in Europe

Wed, Feb 05, 2020

BRUSSELS: Huawei´s top executive for Europe on Tuesday said the Chinese telecom giant would set up manufacturing hubs on the continent, as the company tries to fight off US pressure on EU nations to ban the company.

"Huawei is more committed to Europe than ever before," said the company´s Abraham Liu at a Chinese New Year reception in Brussels.

"We are looking forward to our next 20 years here. That´s why we have decided we want to set up manufacturing bases in Europe," he said.

